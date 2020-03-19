13 confirmed COVID-19 cases as SLO County prepares for shelter at home order

Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - 13 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.

Three of the people live on the coast of San Luis Obispo County, five are in the northern part of the county and five are in the southern part of the county. All are recovering at home under isolation. 232 people have been tested so far in San Luis Obispo County.

The newest numbers were announced at the county's daily press briefing.

Public health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said more cases are to be expected and could reach triple digits in the coming weeks.

The latest numbers come as a mandatory public health order to shelter at home is set to begin Thursday at 5 p.m.

The order requires all residents to remain in their homes and avoid non-essential travel.

The order will require the closure of non-essential businesses. Essential businesses include grocery stores, gas stations and banks. A complete list can be found at ReadySLO.org.

The order does not prevent anyone from going on walks or hikes. It also allows for people to attend regularly scheduled medical appointments.

Large public gatherings should be avoided to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents can expect to be under this mandatory order until April 17, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. The order will be evaluated every two weeks.