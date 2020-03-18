Customers supporting Farmers’ Market efforts to keep healthy food available

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers' Market remains open with new protocols and protections in line with the coronavirus COVID-19 concerns.

General Manager Sam Edelman says it is a changing situation but farmers are a solid source of healthy foods for those trying to keep their immune systems up during this time of concern.

They are open six days a week in various county locations.

Tuesday in downtown Santa Barbara, the weekly market was solid even with the crisis going on and the day starting with rain.

Information was posted about the virus protections.

The market has encouraged the sellers and the public to stay home if they are sick, as part of the first line of protecting public health.

They are practicing social spacing, and recommend customers bring their own bags.

Edleman says the markets are now a grocery outlet not a social gathering place, as they often are with samples, conversations, and music.

One seller Amy Genduso said sales were strong for her fresh spinich.

"It is better than usual because of the lack of food in the stores," she said. "People were grateful we were here. I noticed they bought more than usual."

One item was quick to go:

"I sold out of my eggs right away," said Genduso.

She also had homemade pies she encouraged people to eat fresh or freeze for later.

Flower growers say they were caught off guard by the quick slow down in the economy. Many orders for weddings and in-store purchases have been cancelled, creating a surplus.