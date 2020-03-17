Some taking their time to adapt to urgent social distancing plea from the government

Health

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The normally jammed streets of Isla Vista near UC Santa Barbara are thinned out by numbers that resemble a holiday look with few people around and businesses seeing only a few customers.

At one outside table, a parent and her two college kids were getting a bite to eat and getting ready to go back to the Bay area as a family.

"It was that quick get down pick them up to get back before something else happens," said Allison Remedios who works at a hospital. "If they get sick they've got the registered nurse."

Many students were still side by side at tables and on sidewalks. One couldn't believe it.

"It is sort of a suspense of disbelief . They don't really get what they are doing," said Matthew Remedios.

His sister Kirsty said, not having a regular class schedule and going online would be a change, she would have to adapt to quickly. "I think it is going to be difficult and a different experience especially with everyone trying to adjust to something they aren't used. "

For those who are still finding ways to adhere to social distancing, they are hearing from their parents. Michael Viola said, "my parents, for example, are not stressed out at all. Just because they think it is blown out of proportion which is probably not the case. I think this overreaction is necessary."

Grant Duncan said the people he has been hanging out with have all been in areas where they have felt safe. "I think people feel comfortable with people they have been hanging around with."