A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has recorded at least 4,475 cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

At least 87 people have died: 48 in Washington state, 11 in California, five each in New York and Florida, three each in Louisiana and New Jersey, two in Virginia, and one each in Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus within the US, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive includes 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 29

Alaska: 1

Arizona: 18

Arkansas: 22

California: 450 (including 11 deaths)

Colorado: 160 (including one death)

Connecticut: 41

Delaware: 8

District of Columbia: 22

Florida: 154 (including five deaths)

Georgia: 121 (including one death)

Hawaii: 10

Idaho: 5

Illinois: 105

Indiana: 25 (including one death)

Iowa: 23

Kansas: 11 (including one death)

Kentucky: 25 (including one death)

Louisiana: 136 (including three deaths)

Maine: 3

Maryland: 38

Massachusetts: 197

Michigan: 53

Minnesota: 54

Mississippi: 12

Missouri: 8

Montana: 7

Nebraska: 18

Nevada: 45 (including one death)

New Hampshire: 17

New Jersey: 178 (including three deaths)

New Mexico: 21

New York: 950 (including five deaths)

North Carolina: 32

North Dakota: 1

Ohio: 50

Oklahoma: 10

Oregon: 47 (including one death)

Pennsylvania: 76

Puerto Rico: 5

Rhode Island: 21

South Carolina: 33 (including one death)

South Dakota: 9 (including one death)

Tennessee: 52

Texas: 57 (including one death)

US Virgin Islands: 1

Utah: 29

Vermont: 12

Virginia: 51 (including two deaths)

Washington: 909 (including 48 deaths)

West Virginia: 0

Wisconsin: 33

Wyoming: 10

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.