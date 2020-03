Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday that bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs will be closed. Restaurant capacities must also be reduced by half.

Some local wineries including Presquile and Sierra Madre Vineyard are planning to close due to the coronavirus spread.

Sierra Madre Vineyard managers plan to continue with their winery ops. They're still deciding if the vineyard's restaurant will remain open.