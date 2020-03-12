Solvang Farmers Market to remain open during Public Health Emergency

Health

SOLVANG, Calif. - The City of Solvang announced that they are in full cooperation with Santa Barbara County's issuance of a County-wide Public Health Emergency on Thursday.

The emergency is in place until the end of March. The County specifically issued a social distancing order that follows the guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

Santa Barbara County and Solvang are now requiring that all events of 250 people or more to be postponed or canceled. All smaller, non-essential gatherings held in venues which do not allow for adequate social distancing--keeping at least six feet between individuals--should also be postponed or canceled.

This order does not apply to essential public transportation, airports, shopping stores or malls, congregate living, school or work. SB County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg also said the restriction on public gatherings does not apply to the Solvang Farmers Market.

The Solvang Library is closed from now until the end of March.

As part of the restriction, however, Solvang will not be moving forward with the 2020 Solvang Century cycling event that was to be held in the Santa Ynez Valley on March 14.

Solvang said they currently do not have any permitted events scheduled within the City through April 24. On that day, the Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic event is scheduled to begin.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County. However, anyone who suspects they are sick with the virus is asked to self-quarantine in their home.

Solvang said the most important public action you can take is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with warm water and soap. This is one of the best ways to help protect against the transmission and contraction of the coronavirus.