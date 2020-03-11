Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Health

LOS ANGELES - Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a post made to Hanks' social media pages.

In the social media post, Hanks says he and Wilson are in Australia and were tested for the coronavirus after beginning to feel ill.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the post read.

According to the social media post, that test came back positive.

Hanks said the two will remain under isolation and observations for as long as public health officials deem necessary.

The actors say they will continue to update the public on their conditions.