Major impact seen at UC Santa Barbara and Isla Vista after Coronavirus changes

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - One of the most populated areas in the West is a shocking sign of the coronavirus impacts, even when no single case has been detected.

The largely college town of Isla Vista is very quiet. The thousands of bikes in motion have rolled to a slow, occasional pace and big groups of students walking together in or near the traffic lanes have been reduced to just a few here and there.

UC Santa Barbara adjacent to I.V. announced Tuesday it was going to on line classes until the end of April.

Some students have taken off, going home or to some other location to finish their studies.

Some are upset, saying they looked forward to going to the ocean front campus, getting instructions directly from a professor and having group session to improve their understanding of courses.

"Most people are going home some people are really disappointed about the news. They really wanted to stay, like me," said Cal Birgisson a New York student at UCSB who says he will be going back to his home town and handle on class work there

At the bike racks near Campbell Hall, Alexa Honsberger said when the email message came out, "some people were excited and some people were stressed."

When it comes to the transition, she said there were many unanswered questions.

"I don't know if professors are equipped to do that. I don't know if students are equipped to do that. I don't know if the coronavirus is going to become more or become less," said Honsberger.

She is a Global Studies major and says this crisis is a true example of impacts in multiple countries, in real time.

