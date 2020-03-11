A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

Since the first case of disease caused by novel coronavirus was reported in Washington state in January, the number of patients with Covid-19 has increased sharply.

There were reports of more than 1,105 cases and 33 deaths across 41 states and the District of Columbia as of 2 p.m. ET on March 11. That national figure includes 1,007 people diagnosed through the US public health system and 70 people repatriated to the US — 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship and three from China.

Here are the reported number of cases from each state, not including those who were repatriated.

Arizona: 9

Arkansas: 1

California: 132 (including four deaths)

Colorado: 27

Connecticut: 3

Delaware: 1

District of Columbia: 4

Florida: 23 (including two deaths)

Georgia: 22

Hawaii: 2

Illinois: 25

Indiana: 10

Iowa: 13

Kansas: 1

Kentucky: 8

Louisiana: 6

Maryland: 9

Massachusetts: 92

Michigan: 2

Minnesota: 5

Missouri: 1

Nebraska: 5

Nevada: 7

New Hampshire: 5

New Jersey: 23 (including one death)

New Mexico: 1

New York: 212

North Carolina: 7

Ohio: 4

Oklahoma: 2

Oregon: 15

Pennsylvania: 15

Rhode Island: 5

South Carolina: 9

South Dakota: 5 (including one death)

Tennessee: 7

Texas: 21

Utah: 2

Vermont: 1

Virginia: 9

Washington: 281 (including 25 deaths)

Wisconsin: 3

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It is 46. An earlier version also included a Kansas tally of two, but officials now say they counted the same patient twice.