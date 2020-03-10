Santa Maria psychologist offers advice to people experiencing stress and anxiety during coronavirus outbreak

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- It’s hard to avoid hearing about coronavirus.

Constant news coverage has put the COVID-19 virus at the front and center in the public’s mind.

"People are beginning to definitely worry," said Dr. Annelie Purdy, PhD.

The clinical psychologist has worked in Santa Maria for more than 40 years.

She said Tuesday that worry in the community about coronavirus may likely soon rise.

"Even though we haven't had, that I'm aware of, diagnosed cares here in our county, it's going to be a matter of time," said Purdy. "It's going to have a significant affect in the community.”

"We might see an uptick in headaches, body aches because the nervous system is being tenses up," said Purdy. "We'll have sleep disturbance, might have stomach upsets. It could affect work performance.”

She is especially for concerned about people who are already have a disposition to anxiety.

"Any person who has possibly hypochondria tendencies, they worry hidden diseases and now this comes along, and says there really is a real danger, yes, I could see those individuals become much more anxious and probably would rely on medication calm them during this turbulent time," said Purdy.

For people concerned about the disease, she suggests a few coping mechanisms.

"Do the things that gives you reassurance," said Purdy. "Those things that generally improve your health and also your mental health, engage in those. Think about the positive things in our life.”

She also recommends everyone properly educate themselves, rather than simply going off what they may or may not have heard from others.

"I think it's important to gather realistic information, not let your fears run amok and imagine all kinds of things," said Purdy.

