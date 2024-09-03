Power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Orcutt after vehicle collision with power pole

ORCUTT, Calif. – More than 3,000 customers were without power after a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 135 and Skyway Drive in Orcutt Tuesday.

According to Pacific Gas & Electric Company's (PG&E) outage map, approximately 3,375 customers were without power and an estimated time for full restoration is currently expected at 2:30 p.m.

The single driver of the vehicle was able to exit safely and had no injuries shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both the northbound and southbound sides of the Highway in the area is expected to remain closed near Lakeview Road and Waller.