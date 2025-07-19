Los Niños de Las Flores pose for official picture at Old Mission Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Old Spanish Days traditions are already taking place.

Los Niños de Las Flores posed for a group photograph in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Parents counted them down to say "Viva La Fiesta."

And for a change Fritz Olenberger did not take the photo.

That's because Oldenberger is this year's 2025 El Presidente.

The girls and boys, ages 5 -12, serve as young ambassadors during OSD.

For more information about the tradition that kicks off on Wednesday July 30 visit https://sbfiesta.org