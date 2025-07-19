Skip to Content
Community Events

Los Niños de Las Flores pose for official picture at Old Mission Santa Barbara

Fiesta's young ambassadors have their traditional picture taken in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara
today at 10:49 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Old Spanish Days traditions are already taking place.

Los Niños de Las Flores posed for a group photograph in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Parents counted them down to say "Viva La Fiesta."

And for a change Fritz Olenberger did not take the photo.

That's because Oldenberger is this year's 2025 El Presidente.

The girls and boys, ages 5 -12, serve as young ambassadors during OSD.

For more information about the tradition that kicks off on Wednesday July 30 visit https://sbfiesta.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

