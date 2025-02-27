Diverse Events in Store for Everyone! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

It's a jam-packed weekend full of community events you won't want to miss! Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Asian American Film Series presents A Night of Shorts ~ Friday, February 28th in Santa Barbara

📍Alhecama Theatre

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 SBTHP and its Asian American Affinity Group is showcasing a handful of short films that features unique perspectives and powerful storytelling. An event dedicated to celebrating Asian American stories. Learn more here.

Fairytale Weekend ~ Saturday, March 1st - 2nd in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 10:00am – 3:00pm

🪩 Some of your favorite fairytale characters will be making a quick stop at the Santa Barbara Zoo this weekend! Kid will get a chance to meet princesses, princes, pirates, and many more at this event - along with crafts, storytimes, performances, and bounces houses! Learn more here.

'Stick it to the Flame' L.A. Fire Fundraiser ~ Saturday, March 1st in Goleta

📍Ice in Paradise

⏰ 1:30pm

🪩 Ice in Paradise will dedicated an entire to raise funds for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief. A day full of ice skating, hockey games, local vendors, games, prizes, and more – will support the California Community Foundation. Learn more here.

La Boheme Mardi Gras Celebration ~ Saturday, March 1st in Santa Barbara

📍Alhecama Theatre

⏰ 6:00pm - 9:00pm

🪩 This local celebration brings the spirit of New Orleans to Santa Barbara! It will be a packed night with La Boheme dancers and aerialists, with surprise guest artists, live music and pre-show revelry, New Orleans cuisine and beverages, crowning of the Mardi Gras Court, dancing with DJ Joseph Souza, and lighting and sound design by Islay Events. Learn more here.

The Little Mermaid ~ Saturday, March 1st - 2nd in Santa Barbara

📍Lobero Theatre

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 A beautiful-adaptation of the family favorite classic that will feature must-see dance, costumes, and life-sized puppets. Young audience members are invited to enter the theater at 1:15pm on March 2nd to take a photo with a ballerina and hear her tell the story of the Little Mermaid. Families with special needs or small children are invited to a first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday March 1st at 2:00pm. Learn more here.

Mujeres Makers Market ~ Sunday, March 2nd in Santa Barbara

📍El Presidio de Santa Barbara

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 A special market will be held this weekend in honor of International Women's Day. Support local women of color and shop for unique pieces at the same time! Learn more here.

Build Animal Habitats ~ Friday, February 28th in Isla Vista

📍St. Michael's University Church

⏰ 2:00pm - 3:00pm

🪩 A wholesome opportunity to help our local wildlife with your local community! Learn how to build habitats for beneficial critters such as birds, bats, and beneficial insect using wood for the St. Michael's Community Garden. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Fastelavn Celebration ~ Saturday, March 1st in Solvang

📍Bethania Lutheran Church

⏰ 6:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 The city of Solvang will celebrate Fastelavn – the Danish equivalent of Mardi Gras and Carnival! A Danish Hot Dog Dinner will be served with dozens of toppings to choose from. Kids can enjoy costume contests, prizes, and breaking open wooden barrels full of candy! Learn more here.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias LIVE ~ February 28th - March 1st in Santa Ynez

📍Chumash Casino

⏰ 8:00pm

🪩 Known for his bold Hawaiian print shirts and larger-than-life personality, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform this weekend in the Santa Ynez Valley! Learn more here.

PCPA: "Much Ado About Nothing" ~ February 28th - March 2nd in Santa Maria

📍Pacific Conservatory Theatre

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 "Fresh from victory, the prince's army returns home, stirring the air with romance for the tender Claudio and Hero and an unparalleled battle of wits between Beatrice and Benedick. But laughter gives way to intrigue, as accusations fly and truths emerge in a mischievous game that may lead to heartbreak. Will truth and love win in this timeless Shakespearean favorite?" Learn more here.

PCPA: Sanctuary City ~ February 27th - March 16th in Santa Maria

📍Pacific Conservatory Theatre

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 "In this powerful coming-of-age story, two teens forge a deep bond amid the complexities of immigration, identity, belonging and love in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Martyna Majok’s play "Sanctuary City." Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Free Movie Night: Easy A ~ Friday, February 28th in Atascadero

📍Century Cinemas

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 Local non-profit, Lumina Alliance, is hosting a movie night to bring awareness to gender stereotypes and social pressures. Admission is free, but space is limited so maybe sure to RSVP to secure your spot and free snack pack! Learn more here.

SLO Comedy Festival ~ February 27th - March 2nd in San Luis Obispo

📍Check for venues

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 This four-day event will feature 21 shows across 10 different venues with top comedians from across the country! With a mix of stand-up, improv, and themed comedy showcases, it’s a must-attend event for comedy lovers. Learn more here.

Clue: The Musical ~ February 27th - March 8th in San Luis Obispo

📍Spanos Theatre

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 Watch this beloved board game come to life in a fun-filled musical. The audience is invited to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. Learn more here.

2025 Lineup Reveal Party ~ Sunday, March 2nd in San Luis Obispo

📍Libertine Brewing Company

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 For the first time ever, the community will get a first look at this year's 2025 Concerts in the Plaza lineup! The event will feature live music from local r&b group The Groove Collective as well as specialty-themed cocktails and food available for purchase. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

38th Annual Spring Art & Craft Festival ~ Saturday, March 1st in Newbury Park

📍Borchard Community Center

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This year's Art and Craft Festival will feature more than 30 artists selling handmade goods and gifts. An opportunity to support local artists and picks up some unique pieces! Learn more here.

Bridal Showcase 2025 ~ Saturday, March 1st in Thousand Oaks

📍Best Western Plus Thousand Oaks

⏰ 11:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 Got a special day coming up?? You can start your bridal planning at this weekend's showcase. View the Inn's stunning venue, meet vendors, and just get inspired! Learn more here.

Ventura Raceway Opening Night ~ Saturday, March 1st in Ventura

📍Ventura Raceway

⏰ 5:30pm

🪩 This Saturday is opening night at the Ventura Raceway! Come watch VRA Sprints and SRS, Dwarf Cars, IMCA Modified, and the Kids divisions. Learn more here.

Gem, Mineral, Fossil, and Jewelry Show ~ March 1st - 2nd in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 10:00am

🪩 This gem show will offer a variety of activities for kids and adults! Lots of gems and minerals to admire, and along with exhibits, dealers, silent auctions, raffles, plant sales, and more! Learn more here.

