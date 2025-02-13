Love is in the Air! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Love is in the air! ♥️ Skies are clearing up just in time for this long weekend and to take your person out for some fun in your community. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Cupid's Comedy Valentines Show ~ Thursday, February 13th in Santa Barbara

📍The Red Piano

⏰ 5:45pm – 9:30pm

🪩 This isn't your average matchmaking event! Cupid's Comedy Night will feature a live comedy show with multiple comedians, appetizers and cocktails, games, and plenty of singles to mingle with. Learn more here.

Lego Love Fest ~ Friday, February 14th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Public Library

⏰ 2:00pm – 3:30pm

🪩 This lovely event allows children ages 5-12 to design a valentine, build a custom Lego kit, make a Lego charm bracelet, and participate in a speed run maze! Learn more here.

Sweetheart Skate ~ Friday, February 14th in Goleta

📍Ice in Paradise

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 What's more romantic than a little ice skating date?? Grab your sweetheart and head to Ice in Paradise for an evening of ice skating. Admission is $15 plus $5 for skate rentals. Learn more here.

The Good Good Show ~ Saturday, February 15th in Santa Barbara

📍Night Lizard Brewing Company

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 It's time for another Good Good Show. This stand-up comedy show features the hottest comedians working today that you’ve seen or heard on Comedy Central, America’s Got Talent, Netflix, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. The lineup this week includes Mike E. Winfield, Pallavi Gunalan and Julie Weidmann. Learn more here.

Opening Reception for Solstice Poster Art Contest ~ Saturday, February 15th in Santa Barbara

📍Wylde Works

⏰ 5:00pm – 10:00pm

🪩 Wylde Works will host the Opening Artists Reception for the Solstice Poster Art Contest. The Solstice poster artwork will be on display until the February 22 Closing Reception. The artwork will then be online so the public can continue to vote until February 27. Learn more here.

Funky Valentines Day at SoHo ~ Friday, February 14th in Santa Barbara

📍SoHo Music Club

⏰ Doors 7:00pm | Show 8:00pm

🪩 If you're looking to have some fun this Valentines Day, Area 51 is set to perform at SoHo Music Club. This local favorite band plays a great show full of funk and groove! Learn more here.

Storytime at the Sea Center ~ Saturday, February 15th in Santa Barbara

📍Sea Center

⏰ 10:30am – 10:45am

🪩 Sea Center staff and volunteers share their stories of the sea in a 15-minute storytime session perfect for children age 10 and under. Included with general admission. Learn more here.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana ~ Sunday, February 16th in Santa Barbara

📍Earl Warren Fairgrounds

⏰ 9:00pm

🪩 The Tucanes are a Latin favorite! With hits like" La Chona" and "El Tucanazo" this show will for sure get you out of your seat and dancing all night long! Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Elk's Cook Your Own BBQ & Dance ~ Friday, February 14th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Elks

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 Every Friday night the Santa Maria Elks Lodge lights up the fire pit for Friday Night Cook Your Own. You can choose your own steak, chicken, spareribs, or fish to grill up yourself. This Friday will feature live music from Sound Investment! Learn more here.

Tribal Flower Fest ~ Saturday, Friday 15th in Lompoc

📍Flower City Ballroom

⏰ 12:00pm – 10:00pm

🪩 This Tribal and Bellydance Festival will feature all day dance and music performances! Enjoy exotic foods, wines & beer, and bohemian tribal gear. Live concert by Ras Danny & the Reggae All Star band! Learn more here.

Sweetheart Saturday Hike ~ Saturday, February 15th in Santa Maria

📍Los Flores Ranch Park

⏰ 10:00am – 11:30am

🪩 Enjoy some quality time with your sweetheart with a nice nature walk. A naturalist from Los Flores Ranch Park will guide you through the hike, showcasing what animals might be out this time of the year. Meet at the visitors center. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Sweetheart Stroll: Sip & Shop ~ Friday, February 14th in Atascadero

📍Atascadero City Hall

⏰ 5:30pm – 8:00pm

🪩 Enjoy local wine, beer, coffee, and other treats from 15+ businesses in downtown Atascadero. Bring your significant other, a date, or a group of friends, and join in the fun! Learn more here.

Romance Films at the Palm Theatre ~ All month long in San Luis Obispo

📍Palm Theatre

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 All month long, the Palm Theatre will showing new releases, romance, nostalgia films perfect for after a dinner date! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

You Should Be Dancing - Bee Gees Tribute ~ Saturday, February 15th in Ventura

📍The Majestic Ventura Theater

⏰ 8:00pm

🪩 The Bee Gees are widely loved across all generations. Their harmonious melodies and disco-infused classics have made them one of the most beloved and enduring acts in music history. Get ready for an night of dancing, soaring falsettos, and some of the most beautiful ballads ever written. Learn more here.



Valentine's Day Seaside ~ February 8th - 15th in Ventura

📍Ventura Harbor Village

⏰ Check for various times

🪩 For Valentine's Day, the Ventura Harbor Village transforms into a must-stop romantic charm. Whether you’re planning a thoughtful gift for your special someone, a dreamy date night, or a relaxing escape, they'll have everything you need to create the perfect Valentine’s Day. Learn more here.

President's Day Celebration ~ Monday, February 17th in Simi Valley

📍Ronald Regan Presidential Library and Museum

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 The 32nd Annual Presidents' Day Celebration will have family-friendly event features interactive activities, crafts, live musical performances, and special appearances by presidential and first lady look-alikes! Learn more here.