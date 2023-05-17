Prince Harry and Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase in New York



By Max Foster, John Miller and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi photographers in New York on Tuesday night, his spokesperson has alleged.

The incident happened after Harry accompanied Meghan to the Women of Vision Awards at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also traveling with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, the Sussexes said.

Their account was supported at least in part by a local law enforcement source, who said that the couple were followed by a “swarm” of paparazzi after leaving the event. The incident did not result in a crash, the source said.

According to couple’s account, the altercation with photographers was prolonged and involved multiple traffic violations. “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the couple’s spokesperson said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The statement said the couple understood that while “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.” They urged the media not to publish photographs from the incident. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

According to the account provided by the couple’s team, the incident involved around half a dozen blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them. It could have been fatal, their team said.

A local law enforcement source corroborated some of the couple’s account, saying that a group of paparazzi followed Harry and Meghan in cars, motorcycles, scooters after they left the event on Tuesday. A protective team from the New York Police Department (NYPD) followed Harry and Meghan in another car, and was forced to make some avoiding maneuvers to get away from the paparazzi, the source said.

Paparazzi on scooters and bikes zoomed down the sidewalk to keep up, the source said. There were many close calls, including short stops between front and backs of cars, but none resulted in a crash, the source added.

Mayor condemns ‘reckless’ paparazzi

The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams said the incident was “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

“You shouldn’t be speeding anywhere, but this is a densely populated city, and I think all of us, I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how his mom died,” Adams told reporters when asked about the incident at an unrelated briefing.

“It’s clear that the paparazzi want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story, but public safety must always be at the forefront,” Adams said.

The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about the security of his family, often highlighting parallels between his wife’s treatment to that faced by his mother, Diana. The late Princess of Wales died in 1997 after suffering internal injuries resulting from a high-speed car crash in Paris.

In the couple’s Netflix six-part docuseries Harry pushed back against critics who have said they’ve “got such a problem with paparazzi.”

“Back in my mum’s day, it was physical harassment – cameras in your face, following you, chasing you,” he said.

“Paparazzi still harass people,” he added. “But the harassment really exists more online now. Once the photographs are out and the stories then put next to it, then comes the social media harassment. To see another woman in my life, who I love, go through this feeding frenzy – that’s hard. It is basically the hunter versus the prey.”

