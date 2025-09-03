TCU September Lightning Complex: Flames devastate historic town of Chinese Camp

By Jonathan Ayestas

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. (KCRA) — Evacuations remain in effect after a series of fires sparked by lightning started in two Northern California counties.

While Cal Fire, the state’s fire management agency, has not reported structure damage, KCRA 3 was able to visually confirm several structures either destroyed or damaged in the historic Tuolumne County gold mining community of Chinese Camp.

TCU September Lightning Complex acreage, containment The series of fires, grouped together by Cal Fire as the TCU September Lightning Complex, has collectively burned at least 11,977 acres as of 7:42 a.m., up from the 9,383 acres reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Cal Fire listed the acreage at 12,473, but numbers can change with better surveying and mapping of the burn area.

At least nine fires comprise this complex. Of the nine, the two most threatening ones are the so-called 6-5 Fire in Tuolumne County that sparked near the Don Pedro Reservoir and the 2-7 Fire that started along Six Mile Road near the Vallecito area in Calaveras County. Cal Fire listed the cause of both fires as lightning.

Both of those fires are among many given similar names after thousands of lightning strikes hit parts of the Central Valley, Sacramento Valley, and the Foothills. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office on Tuesday afternoon said that in the first two days of September, California had recorded 9,619 lightning strikes.

On Wednesday, the governor’s press office said it announced the state secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The state plans to use that funding to ensure enough resources are being put toward the 2-7 Fire.

The KCRA 3 weather team anticipates more thunderstorm activity in the Sierra, especially south of Tahoe, on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there is no known containment around the fire. Containment measures how much of a perimeter crews have established around a burn area to help prevent flames from continuing to spread. It does not actually measure how much of a fire has been extinguished.

Chinese Camp damage Below are some aerials by LiveCopter 3 showing how the fire ravaged the historic gold mining town.

On Wednesday morning during the 6 a.m. newscast, KCRA 3’s Mike TeSelle was at Chinese Camp and noted that fire activity had moderated in comparison to conditions on Tuesday. However, there is still a lot of work to be done in extinguishing the flames.

TeSelle also noted that among the buildings destroyed is the town’s historic post office, which has been standing since 1854. See when TeSelle featured Chinese Camp in his Explore Outdoors series in the video below.

TCU September Lightning Complex evacuations, shelter information Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for both the 2-7 and 6-5 portions of the complex. With evacuation orders, you are lawfully required to immediately leave. You are not required to leave under a warning but are recommended to be ready to do so in case conditions become dangerous.

6-5 evacuation orders

Chinese Camp Town Six Bit Ranch Road Six Bit Gulch Road Red Hill Road Don Pedrro Dam Road Old Don Pedro Dam Road Menkee Hess Road All roads East of Highway 108 from Junction 59 to Highway 49 Both sides of highway 120 from Chinese Camp to Highway 120 Bridge Rojo Shawmut Road 6-5 evacuation warnings

All Areas from Bell Mooney & Jacksonville Road West to Highway 49 and Highway 108 South to Old Jacksonville Road Shelter information

Evacuees seeking shelter or looking for a place to take their animals can go to the following locations based on county.

Calaveras County

Bret Harte High School: 323 South Main Street, Altaville, CA 95221 Calaveras County Fairgrounds Livestock Evacuation Center (Livestock only): 101 Frogtown Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222 Small, domestic pets can also be taken to Bret Harte High School Tuolumne County

Sonora Senior Center: 540 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370 Pets are allowed at the Sonora Senior Center, and animal control is on scene assisting Air quality in parts of Northern California is also experiencing unhealthier levels. Check air quality in your area with the interactive map below.

