Man killed after rock falls into mineshaft

By Caitlyn Scott

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A man has died after officials say he was trapped underground by a large rock that fell onto his legs while working inside a mineshaft in Derry Township, Westmoreland County Tuesday afternoon.

Westmoreland County dispatch first confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that emergency personnel were on the scene at Derry Construction within the 320 block of Quarry Road following reports of a man being trapped underground by a 500-pound rock that fell at the facility.

Derry Township Fire Chief Pientiene later confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the man died as a result of the incident.

Sky 4, Pittsburgh’s only news chopper, was over the scene where multiple first responders were seen assessing the area.

Following the incident, Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said in a release that the man was working in a mine shaft when a large rock fell.

The man was identified as James Gershman, 61, of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Carson said the cause and manner of death will be released after an autopsy and toxicology results come back.

Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating what led to the incident.

