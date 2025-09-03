Man arrested for flying drone near Chris Brown concert in metro Atlanta

By Akilah Winters

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WXIA) — A 38-year-old man was arrested for operating a drone near the Chris Brown concert in Atlanta on Saturday, according to police.

Cobb County Police said the man was taken into custody outside of Truist Park. It’s unclear whether the man’s drone flew over the park.

R&B star Brown was in Atlanta for two big nights at Truist Park as part of his Breezy Bowl XX stadium tour.

Brown performed on Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, with both shows drawing thousands of fans.

The Breezy Bowl XX tour showcased Brown’s decades-long impact on music, from his 2005 debut to becoming one of the most-streamed artists worldwide.

Authorities did not include any other details.

