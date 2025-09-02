An invasive fish is taking hold in a unique Maine lake

By Adam Bartow

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) — An invasive fish species has been confirmed to be in a lake in Washington County and state wildlife officials are warning of possible devastating impacts on native species.

In early July, a fisherman reported catching a largemouth bass in West Musquash Lake. A team of fisheries biologists from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Passamaquoddy Tribe investigated the report the next week and confirmed the presence of largemouth bass.

Using an electrofishing boat, biologists caught and confirmed multiple age classes and very likely fry (recently hatched fish). Electrofishing boats or rafts use a generator to create an electric field in front of the boat which temporarily impairs fish so they can be caught in nets.

West Musquash is a 1,600-acre deep, clear, cold-water lake that supports fisheries for wild landlocked salmon, wild lake trout, wild native brook trout, rainbow smelt (primary forage for the salmon and trout), and is also one of the last waters in the state with a population of round whitefish. The lake has virtually no development, with only four small camps.

This is the only water in the region that supports all these fisheries without an active stocking program. Biologists say the introduction of largemouth bass will likely change the lake forever.

To determine the spread of the bass, biologists launched another electrofishing boat into Orie Lake, a small, shallow body of water located roughly 1.25 miles upstream of West Musquash.

After shocking the entire perimeter of Orie, no largemouth were observed.

The outlet of West Musquash (West Branch of Big Musquash Stream) flows into Big Lake roughly 10 miles downstream. Big Lake has had a population of smallmouth bass for over 100 years, and they have not migrated into West Musquash Lake. This barrier to upstream movement by bass is primarily due to the steep, narrow ledge section of the stream, which runs for about one mile downstream from the lake.

Largemouth bass were introduced into Big Lake around 15 years ago and likely occupy the same waters in Big Musquash Stream as the smallmouth bass do. However, biologists say, given what they know about largemouth bass habits, it is even less likely that largemouth bass would naturally migrate into West Musquash compared to the smallmouth.

Biologists say they are often asked if a bird could be to blame for the introduction of the invasive species. They say there has been some research to determine if birds can move viable eggs or live fish and start new populations, but that there is no evidence of this occurring in Maine to support this already highly unlikely theory.

Biologists believe this was an illegal introduction directly into West Musquash and the Maine Warden Service is investigating.

The Grand Lake Stream Guides Association and Operation Game Thief are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for illegally introducing largemouth bass into West Musquash Lake.

