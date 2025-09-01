Man arrested after allegedly breaking into ex’s home, firing gun

By Allison Petro

DELTONA, Florida (WESH) — A man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into his ex’s bedroom window and firing shots in Deltona, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jerron Singletary.

The VSO said Singletary broke through his ex’s bedroom window while his ex had a friend and a sister at the house.

Deputies said they fought back. Singletary drew a gun, threatened them and fired a shot into the ceiling.

Before fleeing the scene, Singletary allegedly stole a cellphone.

The VSO was able to find him by tracking the stolen phone. He was located hiding under a recreational vehicle in the woods, deputies said.

The gun he fired was found partially buried under the RV.

Deputies said Singletary was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft, criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and violation of probation.

He was taken into custody without incident by the VSO and the Lake Helen Police Department.

