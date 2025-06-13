JAYWALKING CASE TO TRIAL: Jury to decide fate for Tulsa man hit by squad car

By Erin Christy

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The jaywalking suspect who got hit by a Tulsa police car had his first court appearance June 12.

A Tulsa County judge ordered the case of Kemonte Hampton to be decided by a jury. He faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and jaywalking.

The body and dash camera video were requested and obtained by 2 News. Tulsa police say the backup officer was called to the scene because officers tried to question Hampton about jaywalking near 11th and Garnett, but he fled from police.

The incident happened back in April.

The video shows a patrol car rolling on Hampton while officers are trying to handcuff him. An officer did not put the patrol car in park. 2 News is not showing the impact. Tulsa police say the injuries were minor.

The video has been viewed millions of times, with some commenters questioning several of the officers’ decisions, such as pulling Hampton by the arms before confirming possible injuries. Some commenters questioned Hampton for running.

Tulsa police say they were monitoring the area due to an uptick in violent crime in the neighborhood, and that jaywalking can be used as probable cause to talk to a suspect further.

Hampton first told 2 News that he would be willing to share his side of the story to us, but was later advised by his public defender not to do so.

The trial is scheduled for October 20.

