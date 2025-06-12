Surveillance video shows sheer panic when about 70 gunshots are fired, hitting 7 at shopping center

By Tara Morgan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — Cleveland police released new surveillance video from a shooting at a car meet at Lee Harvard Plaza, where seven people were shot last weekend.

The video is scary to watch and shows the sheer panic when roughly 70 shots were fired just after midnight last Sunday.

In the video, you can see everyone in the shopping center scattered. They’re either ducking behind cars or hopping into cars and driving away.

Cleveland police say that the takeover task force officers were on the way to investigate reports of drag racing when the gunshots were fired.

Seven people, aged 18 and 19 years old, were shot and survived.

The shooting happened at the same plaza where a 17-year-old girl was shot last summer at a car meet.

The property owner installed a high-tech camera that the Real Time Crime Center can access and offered a storefront to the police last summer to enhance their presence there.

In a statement about a police substation, the owner said they’re waiting for a license agreement and lease and expect to hear concrete next steps soon.

Police say they’re working with businesses to ensure the safety of the plaza.

