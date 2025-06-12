Santa Cruz votes to ban filtered cigarettes, citing pollution concerns

By Jack Orleans

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — The City of Santa Cruz has approved a first reading of a ban on filtered cigarettes, citing pollution concerns. The County had already approved a ban on filtered tobacco products.

The ordinance aims to reduce tobacco product waste, which is a significant contributor to plastic pollution and environmental harm.

“By banning filtered tobacco products, a persistent source of plastic pollution, we’re taking meaningful steps toward cleaner streets, healthier ecosystems, and a more sustainable future for our coast, our community, and our planet,” said Mayor Fred Keeley.

The ordinance follows years of local and regional collaboration, including support from the county-led Tobacco Waste Ad Hoc Subcommittee and the Tobacco Education Coalition.

A 2023 NOAA study found that nearly a quarter of marine debris in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is tobacco-related, with cigarette filters comprising more than 94% of that waste.

The final adoption of the ordinance is scheduled for the June 24, 2025, city council meeting.

