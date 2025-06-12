Former councilman arrested at ICE protest released from jail

By Rob King

SPOKANE, Washington (KXLY) — A former Spokane city council member arrested during ICE protests in downtown Spokane has been released.

Ben Stuckart was arrested for failing to disperse and held on a $500 bond.

According to jail records, Stuckart was released Thursday morning.

The protests were organized by Stuckart as immigration agents were working to transport multiple immigrants to a detention facility in Tacoma, including one man seeking asylum in the United States from Venezuela.

Events escalated and more than 30 people were arrested. Mayor Brown declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening but that was lifted around 5 a.m. Thursday.

