Podcaster Alex Cooper accuses former Boston University soccer coach of sexual harassment

BOSTON (WCVB) — Social media influencer and podcaster Alex Cooper is accusing her former Boston University soccer coach of sexual harassment.

Cooper makes the allegations in the docuseries “Call Her Alex,” which premieres on Tuesday.

Cooper played soccer at Boston University from 2013 to 2015. She said the alleged harassment led to her departure from the team her senior year. The coach, Nancy Feldman, retired in 2022. She also said athletics officials failed to act.

NewsCenter 5 has reached out to the school for a comment, but have not heard back.

In “Call her Alex,” Cooper also recounts the early days of her podcast when it was a part of Barstool Sports. She also goes into how she transitioned from a shock-jock persona focused only on sex and dating to an advocate for female empowerment who interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris on the presidential campaign trail.

The series also interviews Cooper’s family and friends.

