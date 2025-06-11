One person in custody after body of missing Brownsville sailor found in Virginia

By Stefany Rosales

Texas (KRGV) — One person is in custody after the body of missing Brownsville sailor Angelina Resendiz was found in Virginia, according to a statement provided to Channel 5 News.

According to a news release from Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Norfolk Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the body discovered in a wooded area on Monday evening belongs to Angelina.

A Navy sailor has been placed in “pretrial confinement” in connection with Angelina’s death and charges under the Uniform Code of Military justice are pending, according to the news release.

“NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice,” the news release said. “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not release further information at this time while the investigation continues.”

Angelina was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy and has lived at the Norfolk Naval Station for more than a year. She was last seen on May 29.

Angelina was found in a wooded area less than 10 miles from her barracks.

Below is the full statement From Esmeralda Castle, mother of Seaman Angelina Resendiz:

“The family of Seaman Angelina Resendiz remains unwavering in their pursuit of justice, especially after the heartbreaking confirmation that these remains are hers, which only strengthens their resolve to hold those responsible accountable.

Angelina was a kind and compassionate young woman who brought light into our lives, and her mother, Esmerelda Castle, expressed that Angelina was a loving daughter who always cared for others; her disappearance has left a void in their hearts, and they refuse to let her suffering be in vain.

The family is calling on the assistance of the United States government, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, the Hampton Roads congressional delegation, home congressman Vicente Gonzalez, and President Donald J. Trump to address the systemic issues that allowed her to vanish without justice since May 29, 2025.

The family demands accountability for oversight that put her life at risk and for mishandling that delayed justice, emphasizing the urgent need to address how official channels failed to notify them promptly and properly, relying instead on unofficial sources like the media, which underscores deep systemic failures.

Their determination is relentless—for Angelina, for all women, and for every family suffering in silence. Justice must be served. As Esmerelda Castle shares, as a mother, the worst thing possible is to imagine something happening to her child.

Knowing that her daughter, a service member, had disappeared, she was horrified to realize that she was not properly notified through official channels and that, instead, she was only informed unofficially by her daughter’s staff and media coverage.

This systemic failure to provide timely and official notification was unacceptable. Her daughter’s colleagues, friends, and even authorities knew she was missing, but the response was minimal, and after her friends filed a missing person’s report when her commander would not, they showed little compassion or understanding.

This callousness led to her daughter’s death, which cannot be tolerated. Esmerelda calls on Congress to investigate not only her daughter’s disappearance, but also the systemic breakdowns that prevent proper communication and response.

Under the Constitution, Congress has the power to “raise and support armies” and to “provide and maintain a Navy,” and it is their duty to ensure these organizations function correctly. If the Navy cannot notify families properly and instead relies on unofficial sources, treating such incidents as inconveniences rather than emergencies, then Congress must investigate what has gone wrong.

The Navy’s failures threaten all families and the integrity of our military system, and Congress must reform these processes to prevent future tragedies, for the safety of all families, and for the integrity of our nation. Thank you to everyone who has offered support, shared prayers, and stood with us in the search for Angelina.”

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez issued the following statement following news of Angleina’s death:

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Angelina Petra Resendiz, a loving daughter, committed seaman, and fellow Texan, during this painful tragedy. My office has been in contact with her family, and I will do everything in my power so they can get the answers they rightfully deserve.”

