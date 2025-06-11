Neighbors express concern after man climbs roof while running from police

By Sarah Cervera

Click here for updates on this story

EDINBURG, Texas (KRGV) — An unidentified man is now recovering in a hospital.

Edinburg police say he jumped off a roof on Monday after refusing to come down for hours.

The ordeal unfolded during the afternoon heat. It impacted traffic on Jackson Street and an entire neighborhood.

“It was shocking, we didn’t expect it, we didn’t expect to come home to a blockade,” neighborhood resident Myrna Solis said.

Solis watched her neighborhood transform into what she says was a scene out of Hollywood.

Edinburg police officers swarmed and blocked off the area near Schunior Street and Jackson Road because of this man.

“It was just, like, weird because you see him standing there, shirtless, shorts with shovels,” neighborhood resident Julia Huron said.

Police say they got a call for suspicious activity in the area. When officers rolled up to the neighborhood, they saw the man on the roof with a long stick and a small shovel.

As officers approached the male, he disregarded commands and fled. The man ended the chase when he climbed up on the roof of a home and sat there for several hours in the heat.

He eventually used his shovel to take off part of the roof and use it for shade, while officers and scared neighbors watched from below.

“It was traumatizing because we don’t expect,” Solis said.

Hours later, police say the man jumped off the roof, falling on a truck. When police then approached the front of the truck, they say the man then raised the stick at officers.

Officers tased him and took him into custody.

“I’m scared that he could decide to come to this house, thankfully he didn’t. I was home alone,” Huron said.

The man is now at a local hospital being treated for heat exposure and possible drug use. Police have yet to charge him.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.