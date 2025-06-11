Cardiac arrest survivors in Louisville reunite with first responders who saved their lives

By DeAndria Turner

MIDDLETOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Survivors of cardiac arrest reunited with the first responders who saved them on Tuesday. But this wasn’t just a celebration, it was a look at the technology that’s changing survival odds.

“Because of the vision of the Middletown Anchorage department wanting to embrace this, I get to be a father,” said James Spurgeon.

Hosted by Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS, this “Survivor Reunion” brought cardiac arrest survivors face-to-face with the crews and tools that saved their lives.

It’s a moment Edi Willhite won’t forget. She collapsed in a store last March. Her grandson Tristin called his mom, relayed critical information, and a doctor nearby jumped in to perform CPR before EMS arrived.

“I’m very blessed and very thankful. These guys have done for us what I didn’t know was possible,” said Willhite.

More than 700,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest each year in the U.S. Outside a hospital, only 1 in 10 survive. But AMFEMS is trying to change that.

In 2022, they became one of the first departments in the country to use Neuroprotective CPR, a system of advanced techniques aimed at improving survival and protecting brain function.

“It’s not a single system. It’s a complete system,” said Dr. Keith Lurie.

At the heart of the method is EleGARD™ Patient Positioning System. During CPR, it elevates the head and chest to increase blood flow

“We discovered when we pull up on the chest, we don’t want air rushing in. We want to create a greater vacuum — to get more blood back to the heart,” said Lurie.

For the survivors, this was personal.

“To me, it was a chance to say thank you,” said Willhite.

For first responders, it’s a rare and rewarding moment.

“You don’t know a lot of your patients’ outcomes, so meeting them afterward is definitely a good feeling,” said Erin Hudson.

There are nine devices in total that are in the back of every ambulance, ready to be used at all times.

