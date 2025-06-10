Woman accused of trying to smother kids in hotel room

By Jacob Richey

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KOMU) — The Cole County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Monday against a woman accused of trying to suffocate her children Sunday in a hotel room.

Lydia Ginger, 36, allegedly tried to use pillows to smother at least three of her five children, all of whom are under the age of 12, according to court documents.

She is charged with four counts of first-degree domestic assault, one count of abuse or neglect of a child, and three counts of first-degree child endangerment.

One of her children, who is less than 12 years old, reportedly called 911 after locking themselves in the hotel bathroom, reporting that Ginger tried to strangle them, smothered their face in an attempt to suffocate them, and threatened to kill their siblings, according to court documents.

The 911 operator could hear yelling in the background, according to court documents.

Jefferson City police responded and found Ginger outside the hotel room, appearing highly intoxicated, according to court documents.

The child who called 911 told police at the scene that Ginger had tried to suffocate one of their siblings who was less than 3 months old, according to court documents. Another child, who was less than 8 years old, said Ginger smothered them as well, according to court documents.

Ginger reportedly told police that she “blacked out” due to a mental health issue and couldn’t remember the incident, according to court documents. She reportedly said that if her kids said it happened, then it probably happened, according to court documents.

A search warrant of the hotel room revealed several empty alcohol bottles and four pillows on the floor, according to court documents.

Ginger is being held in the Cole County Jail without bond, jail records show.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.