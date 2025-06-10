Pregnant woman assaulted by another parent during kindergarten graduation



WPVI

By WPVI Digital Staff and John Paul

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are investigating after a fight broke out during a kindergarten school graduation ceremony.

Philadelphia police responded to the Mastery John Wister Elementary at Wakefield and Bringhurst streets in the city’s Germantown section just after 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say there was a disturbance over seating arrangements between two parents.

Police say one of the parents allegedly struck the other parent — a 31-year-old pregnant woman — multiple times in the head and is also accused of slamming the victim against the wall.

Witnesses say they saw the woman bleeding before medics took her away in an ambulance. Police tell us she was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

The offender, described as a woman wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, took off and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

School officials released a statement on the incident, saying in part, “contrary to online rumors, the only injuries were between the two parents involved, and no weapons were drawn or involved in the incident.”

The school also mentioned that there was an “unrelated” carjacking in the neighborhood, which police were responding to separately. They added that it happened before the graduation and did not involve anyone in the Wister community. The carjacking suspect was taken into custody, according to the school officials.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing and is being handled by the Northwest Detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-685-3353.

