Pictures show evidence that mountain lions may be breeding in Oklahoma

Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says mountain lion kittens were caught on camera in two counties, providing evidence that mountain lions may be breeding within the state.

A picture of an adult mountain lion and two half-grown kittens were taken in Osage County in October. Another of an adult with three smaller kittens was taken in Cimarron County in December.

Both pictures were captured by trail cameras installed by a private landowner and shared with the ODWC.

“While exciting and interesting, these sightings are just one small piece of the puzzle needed to better understand this species,” Jerrod Davis, furbearer biologist for the Wildlife Department, said in a news release. “It’s our first piece of evidence that mountain lions may be breeding in Oklahoma, a key indicator the population is becoming established. That two female mountain lions have established at least part of their territories in Oklahoma is a direct reflection of a healthy ecosystem.

“It could open the door for potential research. Our first focus should be evaluating the abundance and distribution of mountain lions in the state. We’ve been confirming sightings through our online reporting process for more than 20 years and may deploy more intensive camera arrays. Depending on those surveys, further research may be possible.”

The ODWC has confirmed 85 sightings of mountain lions since 2002. Nine of those were in 2024, and 18 were in 2023.

