Metro Fire investigating what caused a parking garage to catch fire and collapse

By Kelly Broderick

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Metro Fire is working to figure out what caused part of a parking garage on 6th and Commerce to catch fire and collapse overnight.

The call went out just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. This was a 2-alarm garage fire connected to the Renaissance Hotel.

Several cars caught fire and the hotel had to be evacuated. The building has been deemed unsafe and no one is allowed to enter at this time.

The Main Library is closed today following the fire. Garage parkers are encouraged to park in the garage at 4th Ave N at Commerce.

Officials report no injuries.

