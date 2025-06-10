ICE Dallas deports 122 people abroad “special high-risk charter” flight to China

By Briauna Brown

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it returned 122 immigrants, including people convicted of “egregious crimes,” back to China aboard a charter flight.

The Department of Homeland Security effort occurred on June 3.

The flight included 96 men and 26 women, ages ranging from 19 to 68, who were ordered to be deported from ICE detention facilities across the country, officials said.

According to ICE, notable deportations included:

· A 27-year-old man convicted of rape

· A 47-year-old man convicted of murder

· A 49-year-old man convicted of drug trafficking

· A 50-year-old woman convicted of bribery

· A 55-year-old man convicted of human smuggling

“Through our interagency partnerships and coordination across ICE field offices, we have successfully removed these individuals, many who were convicted of egregious crimes,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson said.

