Court docs: Amelia man accused of kidnapping 2 women at gunpoint, forcing them into sexual acts at West Chester massage parlor

Published 1:01 pm

    BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio (WLWT) — n Amelia man has been arrested and charged after allegedly holding two women against their will and forced them into sexual acts at a West Chester massage parlor, according to arrest records.

Officials say it happened on June 7 at a business in the 8100 block of Beckett Center Drive in West Chester Township.

Documents say Greg Peters, 53, “lured” two women into a massage room, where they were held against their will. Peters blocked the door with his body and showed the women a handgun, demanding they get undressed.

Records allege Peters threatened and hit the women multiple times with a closed fist before he touched one of the victims in a sexual manner and forced the other to sexually gratify him.

Peters has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, both first degree felonies.

