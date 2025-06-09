Body found in abandoned ambulance in Brooklyn

By WABC Staff

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A body was found in a non-functioning ambulance without wheels in Brooklyn.

The vehicle was on the side of Snediker Road in East New York.

Police say the body was a man in his sixties who had trauma to his neck.

Members of the crime scene unit are investigating, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

It is not clear how long the ambulance has been there.

