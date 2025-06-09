Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

2-year-old boy missing nearly a month after visit with father in the Bronx

By
Published 9:59 am

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) — A 2-year-old boy is missing after a visitation with his father nearly a month ago in the Bronx.

The father had a custodial visit back on May 10 at 10 p.m. in the Hunts Point area, but did not return Montrell Williams.

The missing toddler is described as having a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and diaper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content