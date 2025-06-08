Cleanup continues into the weekend after 5,000 gallon diesel fuel spill

By Kaicey Baylor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews returned to Harbor East Saturday to continue cleaning up lingering fuel that spilled into the harbor Wednesday.

What was initially thought to be a 2,000-gallon spill is actually a 5,000-gallon spill, according to Johns Hopkins on Friday evening.

The red tint seen across the harbor earlier this week is now hard to spot after crews spent the last few days cleaning up the harbor.

Though streaks of fuel in the water could still be seen on Saturday.

“I was just walking around. I heard about the oil spill,” said Baltimore resident Matthew Aubourg. “Just wanted to check it out for myself and see what some of the impacts might be in the area.”

Aubourg said he’s thinking ahead, hoping Johns Hopkins does everything to make things right.

“That they also pay for and account for the externalities of the impacts,” he said. “So, not just the cleanup but the things that the spill has impacted, and putting in the necessary precautions so that this doesn’t happen again.”

Response updates

On Friday, Governor Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott wrote in a joint statement that there continues to be no impact on drinking water or air quality in the area.

They said the operation is transitioning from an emergency response to a remediation response.

“Contractors hired by Johns Hopkins will continue work to clean the remaining spill onsite,” the statement reads. “As the scope of the cleanup remains fluid, the scene is expected to remain active over the weekend.”

Baltimore Water Taxi service

The Baltimore Water Taxi did not operate on Saturday due to the containment boom at multiple locations. That includes harbor trolley services and harbor cruises.

The water taxi service said it did not include any private charter bookings, as that vessel was out of the area of containment prior to the boom being placed.

Traffic impacts

Service along the Harbor Connector Route 1 Line from Maritime Park to Locust Point is suspended until further notice. Harbor Connector Routes 2 and 3 will continue to operate.

The Charm City Circulator is starting to run a shuttle service from Fleet and Caroline to Key Hwy and Hull Street for Harbor Connector passengers in need of transport. All watercraft should avoid the area between Harbor Point and Henderson’s Wharf until further notice.

The Central Avenue roadway will remain closed between Lancaster and Point Street as operations continue. These closures include pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

