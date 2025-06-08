Car gets trapped under dumpster truck in Hawaii tunnel

By Jeremiah Estrada

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV) — The front of a car got wedged underneath the back of a roll-off dumpster truck in the Harano Tunnel on Friday afternoon leading the H-3 Freeway west to shut down for several hours.

The traffic incident happened after 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. The car’s hood got trapped underneath the large yellow container of the truck.

Both vehicles were in the shoulder lane of the tunnel. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene to extract the car from the truck’s container.

The collision caused westbound lane closures around 2:30 p.m. All lanes reopened after 7 p.m. once emergency personnel cleared the scene.

At this time, no injuries have been reported from the scene. Police are investigating the cause and possible factors of the accident.

