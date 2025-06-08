20-year-old North Carolina firefighter dies on duty after medical emergency

By Marisa Sardonia

HICKORY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Hickory Fire Department announced Friday the death of one of their 20-year-old firefighters while on duty.

Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson released the following statement via Facebook post:

“It is with a heavy heart that I deliver the news that no fire chief ever wants to deliver. Yesterday we lost one of our own, Hickory Firefighter Jake Bridges, while on duty. We are working with our state partner agencies to gain a better understanding of this tragedy.”

According to the fire department, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at around 1:49 a.m. on Thursday. Crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene at around 4:52 a.m.

At the fire station at around 5:08 a.m., 20-year-old Bridges experienced a “medical emergency” and was transported to a local hospital where he died, the fire department said.

Bridges joined the Hickory Fire Department in June 2023 as a certified Level II Firefighter and EMT after completing the Gaston College Fire Academy in 2022, according to the fire department.

The Hickory Fire Department said Bridges “demonstrated his passion for the firefighting profession and dedication to the community.”

“The Hickory Fire Department grieves this tragic loss and mourns with Jake’s family, friends, and the community,” the fire department wrote via Facebook post.

