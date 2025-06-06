Traffic stop yields 3,280 pounds of marijuana, 260 pounds of cocaine

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JUNCTION CITY, Kansas (KAKE) — A traffic stop of a commercial vehicle in Geary County, Kansas, led to the discovery of thousands of pounds of marijuana and hundreds of pounds of cocaine.

The sheriff’s office said that a multi-jurisdictional criminal enforcement was conducted along Interstate 70 in Geary County earlier this week. It was aimed at locating, identifying, and apprehending criminals using I-70 as a trafficking corridor.

On the evening of June 2, the Geary County sheriff and undersheriff stopped a commercial motor vehicle at mile marker 302, just east of Junction City.

“During the stop indicators of further criminal activity were observed, prompting the deployment of a K9 unit from the Junction City Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the trailer revealed 3,280 pounds of marijuana and 260 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4 million.

The sheriff’s office notified the Drug Enforcement Administration, which responded to assist with the investigation.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Yonas Tsegay and 31-year-old Samson Haliab, both of California. Each is being held on $500,000 bond.

“This operation is a powerful example of what law enforcement can accomplish when we work together across jurisdictional lines,” Geary County Sheriff Nate Boeckman said. “The commitment and coordination of all agencies involved was key to this success.”

This operation was conducted by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Junction City Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.