Married couple gets wedding photos during tornado

By Nicholas Gallo

PORTALES, New Mexico (KOAT) — Severe weather didn’t stop one Clovis couple from taking wedding photos. In fact, they used it to start their next chapter of life together. William and Daynnely Carillo were celebrating at The Barn at Tingley Crossing when they wanted photos with a New Mexico sunset behind them.

They did notice the weather getting worse, but were still hoping for the best. During reception, photographer Chesnea Clemmons told Daynnely they should start taking pictures just in case.

“We ran outside the venue, got their pictures done, the wind was blowing crazy,” Clemmons said. “As people started to fill their plates, I walked outside in front of the venue to take pictures for her, and as I rounded the corner, my phone went off, and it said ‘tornado detected in your area, take shelter.'”

Clemmons said she kept looking around and said, sure enough, as she continued around the venue, there the tornado was.

“So we all were kind of deciding, do we take cover, what’s happening?” Clemmons said. “As it touched down, I yelled for the couple, ‘Let’s get this picture taken; it’s one of a kind.'” Daynnely said her husband was in the taco line when Clemmons was calling for them.

“I was already eating, so I was like, ‘Let’s go, Will,'” Daynnely said. “We took a picture in front of there and all my guests were like, ‘Oh we should be good, it’s not that far away from us.’ I was like, ‘It’s 15 miles away from us.'”

Daynnely and Clemmons said many of the guests were not scared of the tornado. Daynnely said she’s originally from California, and for many of her guests, it was their first time witnessing a tornado.

“It was my grandmom I was worried about,” Daynnely said. “I was mainly worried about her because it was her first time seeing it.”

She said other than that, it wasn’t really that scary.

“We have lived in Clovis for more than 15 years, so we’re used to it, but I was in the middle and said, ‘OK let’s do it,’ but then I was like, ‘OK, let’s go get shelter.'”

Daynnely said the storm did die down eventually. She also said many of her co-workers are now telling them to name their first child after a storm.

