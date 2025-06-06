Driver found clinging to power pole after driving around flood barricade

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kansas (KAKE) — A man was found clinging to a power pole after driving around a barricade and through floodwaters in Kansas on Thursday.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 210 Road and U Road, east of Cottonwood Falls. The vehicle drove through a few hundred feet of water before floating off the road.

“The driver got out of his vehicle and floated with the current to a power pole,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Emergency crews responded and a boat rescue crew was able to retrieve the driver.”

The driver was checked for possible hypothermia and refused transport to the hospital. He was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.

The sheriff’s office posted Wednesday about another driver who had gone around two barricades and sunk a rental vehicle.

“This driver earned a $183 citation and will have to wait for the water to recede to get a tow truck out to get it out,” the post said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.