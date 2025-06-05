“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan buys this renowned Texas restaurant

By Briauna Brown

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A renowned restaurant in the heart of the historic Fort Worth Stockyard is under new ownership – and one person at the head is “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

Sheridan, along with his business partners David Glasser and Dan Schryer, recently purchased Cattlemen’s Steak House, the group announced Wednesday.

Cattlemen’s is currently under a multi-million-dollar renovation, which is nearing completion. The plans include enhancing the food and wine offering, adding new dining, a bar, event spaces and an outdoor patio with a live music stage.

Sheridan, who, apart from Hollywood, is a native Texan, rancher and cattleman. His Four Sixes Ranch has been providing USDA grade beef to Cattlemen’s Steak House, the Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth and SW Steakhouse.

He promises to keep the essence of the menu and the preserved time-honored concept guests love.

“Fort Worth is a vital city to both our state and our nation. It is where the West begins and where the cattle business was born. It is deserving of a gathering place for those who both shaped this city’s past and guide its future — where friendships can be fostered and formed, and the very best of this city can be celebrated,” Sheridan said the news release.

Sheridan and his partners are also adding an element called “Cattlemen’s Club,” which will be a members-only dining and social club with a 130-person seating capacity. It will open summer of 2025.

Designer Tyler Duncan, of Duncan Design Group in Grapevine, said the club will pay homage to “everything cowboy.”

The Cattlemen’s Club memberships will be priced at $3,000, with a one-time initiation fee of $1,000, according to the news release.

Cattlemen’s was created in 1947 by Jesse and Mozella Roach and has remained in the Stockyards for over 75 years. Current owners, Marti Taylor and Larry Heppe, will remain as part-owners in the restaurant.

Sheridan continues to invest in North Texas

This is just the latest investment by Sheridan in the Fort Worth community. Sheridan, who not only helped create “Yellowstone”, has also created several other popular series for Paramount, shot extensively in the city.

Recently, Sheridan’s other original series, “Landman,” filmed parts of its second season in Downtown Fort Worth.

And among college graduates at Texas Christian University, Sheridan received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree.

Sheridan’s commitment to the arts, Texas film industry and business has made an economic boon for North Texas.

