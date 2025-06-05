Spirit Airlines plane evacuated at Detroit Metro Airport because of bomb threat

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Spirit Airlines plane was evacuated Thursday morning at Detroit Metro Airport because of a bomb threat.

The plane was evacuated before taking off for Los Angeles. Wayne County Airport Authority officials said all passengers were safely deplaned and transported to the Evans Terminal.

“On Thursday morning, the Wayne County Airport Authority’s Emergency & Support Services and Airfield Operations teams along with the TSA responded to a bomb threat involving a Spirit Airlines aircraft at Detroit Metropolitan Airport,” said an airport authority spokesperson. “As a precaution, all passengers were safely deplaned and transported by bus to the Evans Terminal. The incident remains under investigation.”

Spirit Airlines issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“Law enforcement was requested to meet Spirit Airlines flight 2145 (DTW-LAX) prior to departure from Detroit (DTW) due to a potential security issue. The aircraft taxied to a remote location, and Guests were safely deplaned and transported back to the terminal. The Guests were rescreened, and the aircraft was inspected and cleared by law enforcement. The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we are working to get our Guests to their destination as soon as possible.”

An investigation is ongoing.

