More than 100 dogs and puppies rescued from suspected puppy mill in Raleigh

By WRAL staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — More than 100 dogs are recovering after being rescued from a puppy mill in Raleigh.

Raleigh Animal Control responded to a home in southeast Raleigh Wednesday after a complaint was made about the living conditions on the property.

During the investigation, officers discovered multiple dogs living in unsanitary conditions.

The SPCA of Wake County said Wake County Animal Services and Raleigh Animal Control were at the house, and the homeowner was cooperative, surrendering 21 chickens and 101 dogs to Raleigh Animal Control.

Dr. Jennifer Federico with the Wake County Animal Center said 101 dogs were recovered from the home, and all have been placed with rescue partners.

Of the more than 100 dogs, the SPCA of Wake County said they rescued 15 dogs and puppies, as well as a mother dog with two newborn puppies, a couple of larger puppies and other adult and senior dogs.

The SPCA of Wake County added that many of the dogs appeared to be toy poodles, pomeranians, chihuahuas, yorkies and smaller breeds. They also found a golden retriever in a cage in the back of the home next to another cage that appeared to be full of goldendoodle puppies.

All animals have since been placed in various rescues and will face a long road to recovery.

Both the SPCA of Wake County and the Wake County Animal Center said any additional information would have to come from law enforcement.

