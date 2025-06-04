Viral videos of New Orleans escaped inmate Antoine Massey lead to raid at 7th Ward home

By Shay O’Connor

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Law enforcement officials confirm a home in the 1700 block of Agriculture Street was raided after they were tipped off that it was the home where escaped inmate Antoine Massey recorded now viral videos that were posted to social media on Sunday.

Officials said while Massey was not there at the home, they did find belongings believed to have been worn by Massey when the videos were recorded.

In the videos, Massey claims his innocence. He also said he was “let out” of OJC amongst other claims. WDSU has chosen not to show Massey making those claims.

WDSU has, however, reached out to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Jail, the Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams as well as the St. Tammany District Attorney’s Office and other agencies on those claims.

The videos were online for at least 10 hours before WDSU saw them and sent them to law enforcement to help with their investigation. Some agencies WDSU reached out to had no idea about the videos until they were sent by the media to them.

Antoine Massey was being held on domestic abuse charges in St. Tammany before going to Orleans Justice Center, where he was being held on domestic abuse and car theft charges when he escaped in mid-May.

St. Tammany Parish officials said they had also issued warrants for Massey’s arrest for second-degree rape, second degree kidnapping, domestic violence and violation of a protective order while he was serving time in Orleans. St. Tammany Parish officials said those warrants were issued following an investigation into an incident that occurred in November of 2024 in Slidell.

Delving into Massey’s criminal history, he also escaped from two jails, one in 2007, and broke out of two ankle monitors.

To date, this is the longest stretch of time Massey has gone without being captured following an escape.

Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves remain on the loose following the May 16th jail break.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 504.822.1111.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.