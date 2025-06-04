Soldier confesses to killing pregnant wife; victim’s sister responds to guilty plea

By Kristen Consillio

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (KITV) — Schofield soldier DeWayne Johnson II sat emotionless as he explained how he accidentally killed his then pregnant wife Mischa Johnson, hitting her on the head with a machete in a fit of rage.

He also confessed to dismembering her with a chainsaw to cover up the crime.

“To hear the specifics of what led up to him killing her and Armani, that was kind of after I got over the initial shock. It was quite painful,” said Mischa’s sister Marianna Tapiz.

The Private First Class told a military judge he became enraged during a fight on July 12, 2024, and meant to hurt his wife, not murder her.

He said the couple was supposed to go to a family get together when Mischa began screaming at him, accusing him of cheating.

Johnson said he picked up a machete next to his bed at their home in Schofield Barracks to try to get her to calm down.

But when Mischa told him their unborn child was never going to know he existed, at that moment, he snapped.

“I couldn’t think I just reacted,” he said.

“I just snapped. I hit her and she fell straight down. I couldn’t believe what I just did. I killed the love of my life and my baby,” he said.

“We’re never gonna be able to bury her or Armani, my mom can’t bury her daughter,” Tapiz said.

Johnson said Mischa had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

“I was overwhelmed with rage. I couldn’t picture my life without my child. I don’t know why I got so mad. I shouldn’t have did it,” Johnson continued.

Johnson said he threw out her body parts in his unit’s dumpster. Mischa’s body has never been found.

“As a family together, we’re just trying not to focus on the horrific details of her last moment with him. And instead, right now, we’re trying to just remember the happy memories that we have and remember her in that life,” continued Tapiz.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday and faces up to 23 years in prison.

