Man detained by ICE agents at Early Bird restaurant﻿ in Omaha was in country illegally, officials say

By Madison Perales, Pete Cuddihy

OMAHA, Nebraska (WJCL) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to KETV Investigates that the man detained by ICE agents at an Early Bird restaurant in Omaha was in the country illegally.

On Tuesday, KETV Investigates obtained video showing a man being taken to the ground inside Early Bird’s west Omaha location on June 1.

He is cuffed and later can be seen being escorted out of the restaurant.

On Wednesday morning, the assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security’s public affairs told KETV Investigates that any allegations that the man was “wrongfully taken” by ICE are false.

ICE confirmed that the employee seen in the video was in the country illegally from Guatemala, working under a fraudulent name and Social Security number.

Officials said the man also had a prior immigration encounter in 2022 involving false documents.

Early Bird corporate posted on social media Tuesday, saying, “We had no involvement or knowledge of this incident prior to living it alongside our guests and staff.”

“Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and out of respect for the individual’s privacy and legal process, we will not be releasing any further details. We remain committed to creating a respectful, lawful, and inclusive work environment!”

While KETV has confirmed the man’s identity, we are not releasing it at this time until the case against him moves forward.

The Hearst National Investigative Unit learned he’s being held at the Pottawattamie County jail.

