Ducklings reunite with mother after being rescued from storm drain in Pennsylvania
By Rachael Lardani
EAST BERLIN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Six ducklings reunited with their mother after they were saved from a storm drain in Adams County on Tuesday morning.
Northeast Adams Fire and EMS volunteer firefighters rescued the six ducklings after they fell into a storm drain on Abbotstown Street in East Berlin.
After the successful rescue, these little ducklings waddled back to their mother and continued with their day.
