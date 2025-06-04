Skip to Content
Ducklings reunite with mother after being rescued from storm drain in Pennsylvania

    EAST BERLIN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Six ducklings reunited with their mother after they were saved from a storm drain in Adams County on Tuesday morning.

Northeast Adams Fire and EMS volunteer firefighters rescued the six ducklings after they fell into a storm drain on Abbotstown Street in East Berlin.

After the successful rescue, these little ducklings waddled back to their mother and continued with their day.

