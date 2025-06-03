Trump threatens to fine California over trans athlete’s participation in girls’ sports

By Nijzel Dotson

CALIFORNIA (KCRA) — President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Monday night to threaten Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state of California over a transgender high school athlete’s participation in girls’ sports.

AB Hernandez, a 16-year-old track and field athlete for Jurupa Valley High School, has been at the center of controversy that has included rule changes, federal investigations and previous financial threats to the state by the president. Hernandez won two medals at the California Interscholastic Federation Track and Field Championships in Clovis on Saturday, sharing the podium due to CIF’s decision ahead of the meet to allow more girls to compete and medal in events in which she competed.

Trump’s Truth Social post called targeted California for allowing a “biological male” to compete in the girls’ state finals despite his previous warning “not to do so.” While he did not mention Hernandez by name, she was the only openly transgender student-athlete who participated.

“As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed,” Trump said in his post.

The president has said in the past on his platform that he would attempt to cut California’s funding if they continued to allow trans athletes to play girls’ and women’s sports.

Ahead of the track and field state championships, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office is keeping an eye on Trump and any possible action his administration might take regarding the matter.

In an interview with KCRA 3, Bonta would not say if his office is preparing legal action against the Trump administration.

